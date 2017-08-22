Smoke in the Air: Residents Told to Close Windows During Clarksburg Agricultural Burn

CLARKSBURG — A large agricultural burn is behind the smoke lingering in and around Yolo and Sacramento counties.

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District reports they permitted the burn but that it “got out of hand.” Their site lists permitted agricultural burning as “any open burning of vegetative agricultural materials generated by agricultural operations on land used for commercial agricultural purposes.”

As the fire just west of Freeport Bridge spread, firefighters with the Clarksburg Fire Department and Yolo County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to keep things under control.

ALERT: 8/22/17, #Smoke from an ag burn in Clarksburg, CA is spreading. Please stay indoors and close windows. Click for more info. pic.twitter.com/NYbac2HZL5 — Yolo-Solano AQMD (@YoloSolanoAir) August 23, 2017

Officials have asked that local residents stay indoors and keep all windows closed.