Suspects Tie Up Natomas Convenience Store Clerk, Rob Him at Gunpoint

NATOMAS — A clerk at the Tobacco Plus store on Club Center Drive in Natomas thought he might be killed after three robbers invaded his store.

While he wanted to stay anonymous, the clerk said he suspected that someone had followed him home. He brought a camera to the store, turning it on and putting it on the counter just before the suspects entered.

One suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk, telling him to sit before tying him up.

That’s when the clerk thought he might be shot.

The gunman also pulled out plastic bags, which were used to carry out cigarettes and other merchandise as well as cash from the cash register.

A worker at Willie J’s Burgers and More next door told FOX40 they were also robbed at gunpoint a month and a half ago. He said he is concerned after watching the video of the robbery and believes there should be more police patrolling the neighborhood.

The restaurant employee also said there have been too many suspicious people loitering around the shopping center, a sentiment shared by other businesses nearby.