13-Year-Old Driver Caught with 25 Pounds of Meth During Traffic Stop

DENVER — A 13-year-old in Colorado faces multiple drug charges after investigators found over 25 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday, according to KDVR.

Investigators stopped the Dodge Avenger on Interstate 70 in Mesa County on Tuesday. Officials said they found a 13-year-old behind the wheel and 23 packages containing a crystalline substance inside the vehicle.

According to investigators, 22-year-old German Michel-Arreola and 19-year-old Irene Michel-Arreola were also inside the vehicle. The three suspects now face felony drug charges of including manufacturing/possession/distribution of a Schedule I/II Substance.

The 13-year-old driver is facing additional charges for driving without a license and failing to drive in a designated lane. He is being held at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center in Grand Junction.

Investigators said all three men are from the Los Angeles area.