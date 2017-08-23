A Peek Inside Local Artist Tony Natsoulas House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is taking a tour of local artist Tony Natsoulas' house.

Tony Natsoulas has been working as a professional artist specializing in ceramic sculpture since receiving his Masters of Fine Art in 1985 at the University of California, Davis. His main interest has been large scale figurative ceramic sculpture with a flair for camp. In undergraduate and graduate school, Natsoulas was fortunate to have studied with world-renowned UC-Davis funk art professor Robert Arneson. Natsoulas’ pieces are in galleries and museums around the world. His commissioned work includes several public and private sculptures in bronze, fiberglass and ceramic.