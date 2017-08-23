Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2017 California Capital Airshow will be roaring across the skies of the Sacramento region on September 9th and 10th. This year’s patriotic event will showcase every branch of United States Military. Brace yourself for spine-tingling performances by the Patriots Jet Team, F-18 TACDEMO, F-15 Eagle, A-10 Thunderbolt, world-class aerobatics, barnstorming, warbirds, miles of fun activities and interactive exhibits and even a few BIG surprises this year! This massive family-friendly festival has something exciting for everyone and all ages! Fox40 is an official sponsor of the California Capital Airshow!

More info:

California Capital Airshow

September 9th & 10th

9am - 5pm

Mather Airport

(916) 876-7568

CaliforniaCapitalAirshow.com