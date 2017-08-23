Modesto Dairy Makes Name for Itself by Bottling Unique Flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- California leads the country when it comes to milk production, and most of it happens in the Central Valley and ends up at big creameries.

Nutcher Farms, outside Modesto, also sends some of its milk to bigger facilities but most of its milk is bottled on site.

"Nutcher milk, it just has a fresher taste to me. So I like to use their milk when I make my chocolate pies," loyal Nutcher customer Candi Crandall said.

Milking cows twice a day, five hours at a time, is how the dairy is able to bottle 17,000 glass bottles each week. That's 7,000 gallons every day.

Nutcher has 800 milking cows, and a few calves are born daily.

"It's a life cycle of the animals," owner Rick Nutcher said. "We raise them up from small to big and this is what a working dairy does."

Not only does Nutcher bottle most of its own milk, but they like to make fun flavors.

"So I wanted to chase flavor. Flavor counts. We wanted to make milk fun. Get kids started on it early," Nutcher said.

Some of the flavors include blue cotton candy, root beer and mocha.

It was a big risk and investment for Nutcher to start bottling its own milk two years ago by building its own creamery, but according to Nutcher, with the dairy industry being a roller coaster and changing every two years, it was a risk that he says was worth taking.

"If I can be in control of some of my sales and some of my direct shipping I can get that roller coaster a little flatter," Nutcher said.