Modesto Police Sergeant Fatally Struck by Suspected Drunk Driver Identified

MODESTO — Officials have identified the Modesto Police Sergeant killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver as 38-year-old Michael Pershall.

Pershall was off-duty when he was riding his bike along Merle Avenue, near Daniel J. Savage Middle School, when he was fatally struck from behind by a car Tuesday evening.

The driver has been identified as 32-year-old Matthew Gibbs. CHP arrested Gibbs for homicide and several DUI related charges.

Pershall was a nine-year veteran in law enforcement. He was hired by the Modesto Police Department in 2012 after serving four years in in Tuolumne County as a sheriff deputy.

“Mike’s loss creates a tremendous void within our organization and within the hearts of those he touched” said Modesto Chief Galen Carroll. “We are forever grateful for the moments we shared with him”.