Pickup Truck Stolen from Hughson Almond Business Found Burned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUGHSON -- Flames burned hot in a Hughson orchard early Sunday morning. The corpse of a pickup truck is all that's left.

"It's kind of unnerving. It didn't look like they had done anything to the truck -- just stolen it and set it on fire," said Kelli Kindle-Pohl, whose truck was stolen.

The truck stolen from a gated almond business in Hughson on Verduga Road late Saturday night. A private security company found it shortly after in an orchard just about a mile from where it was taken.

The destroyed truck concerns owner Kindle-Pohl, but she says what bothers her even more is what happened just 30 minutes before the truck was stolen.

"Our night employees noticed a drone up in the sky above our property," Kindle-Pohl said.

The drone spotting and truck going missing within 30 minutes of each other isn't a coincidence, according to Kindle-Pohl.

"I think that they were probably casing out our business and seeing how our operation works," Kindle-Pohl said.

The Hughson family filed a report with the CHP, however, the CHP couldn't answer our questions about the situation on Wednesday.

Kindle-Pohl says she's never seen a drone around her property or had vehicles stolen from the gated business..

She says she has no idea why the truck was set on fire, but she says the drone is an invasion of privacy. She worries this isn't the end.

"We do farm almonds, we process them and ship them out, and that's worth some value, and I think they were casing our operation to come back and steal almonds," Kindle-Pohl said.

As almond season begins, the business owner has advice for her neighbors.

"Try to keep your gates locked up. If you have to have a gate open, get someone to patrol that gate," she said.