Pleasant Grove High School Students Protesting Against School Dress Code

ELK GROVE -- Some students at Pleasant Grove High School in Elk Grove are participating in what they're calling the "Shoulder Revolution."

They organized the protest on social media and encouraged the boys and girls to wear off-the-shoulder tops, which are banned according to the district dress code.

According to the kids, about 20 students were cited for dress code violations during the protest Tuesday.

The kids said Pleasant Grove administrators says the style is banned because it is inappropriate and they distract boys and male teachers.

"We're trying to figure out what's the root of it, and what's wrong with it. And a lot of reasons are that it makes male teachers uncomfortable. But I don't understand the problem with that. If I can wear shoulderless around my grandpa, why can't I be around my teachers?," said student Eimile Berkey.

But students do not feel it is fair the girls are being punished or taken out of classes for wearing off-the-shoulder shirts.

The Elk Grove Unified School District says not only are they inappropriate for an academic setting but they could also result in a wardrobe malfunction.

"Something off the shoulder, who knows there could be some sort of wardrobe malfunction. That's the last thing we want. We don't want someone to be embarrassed just because of something that they wore," Xanthi Pinkerton, Elk Grove Unified School District, said.

Instead of protesting and getting cited repeatedly, students are encouraged to write a proposal and submit it to their administrators if they want to make amendments to the dress code.

"This is all for the boys, because it's distracting them. Because they're so important. So protect the boys, I guess," student Lauren Lunetta said.