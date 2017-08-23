× Powerball Hopefuls Line Up at ‘Lucky’ Businesses

SACRAMENTO — The chances of winning Wednesday’s $700 million Powerball jackbot are 0.0000003 percent, but that doesn’t stop lotto hopefuls from lining up at “lucky” businesses.

At Chambers Room, a small bar in downtown Sacramento, around $4,000 is won each week. Posey’s, a convenience store close to the State Capitol, sells around 400 winning tickets a week.

The $700 million jackpot is the second largest jackpot in U.S. history.

In 2016, the jackpot reached $1.6 billion. That prize was split between three winning tickets. Al Graham, a retired Carmichael man, won $638,000 from one of those tickets. He matched five out of six numbers — missing only the Powerball number.

If no ticket matches all six numbers Wednesday, the jackpot will climb to $1 billion for the next drawing.