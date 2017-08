Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDEN-ARCADE -- The Sacramento Sheriff's Department is searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in the Arden-Arcade area.

The stabbing happened Wednesday around 6 a.m. on Wright Street off of Cottage Way.

Authorities say the 23-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

At this time there is no suspect information available.

