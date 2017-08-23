San Joaquin County Presents Acampo Flood Protection Plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ACAMPO -- Plans are in place to improve pumps, pipes, drains and culverts in a San Joaquin County neighborhood that flooded during winter rains this year.

The area just to the east of Highway 99 between Acampo and Woodbridge Roads sustained heavy flooding on February 10.

County Supervisor Chuck Winn hosted a Wednesday night public meeting at Houston Middle School in Acampo during which county representatives described a multi-phase plan to divert water away from the area and into the Mokelumne River.

Local money and a federal grant have been secured for work on phase one to begin this fall. The county is just waiting for a federal environmental approval document.

Future phases of the plan will address storm water retention, capturing some water for use instead of letting it all drain into the Delta.

Some residents at Wednesday's meeting expressed concerns and doubts about the county's water diversion plan. Winn assured them their concerns will be considered.

"Often times government is seen as maybe the opposition, so to speak, and we want to show them that we're working with them to make sure that their future is protected from future flooding," Winn said.