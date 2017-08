Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Visit the private family vineyards of Muddy Boot Wine in Clarksburg this Saturday for 'Sip & Sunset' with the Brodie Stewart Band! A portion of the proceeds will benefit the FFA Vineyard Project. Enjoy street tacos, live music, silent auction and of course a magical vineyard sunset. Get your tickets for just $10 when you use promo code "FOX40".

More info:

Sip & Sunset

Saturday, 6-10pm

Muddy Boot Wine, Clarksburg

(916) 265-8387

MuddyBootWine.com

Facebook: MuddyBootWine