VOTE NOW! PAPA MURPHY’S FINAL QUARTER FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE

Spotted Dog Yoga

Posted 2:51 PM, August 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:50PM, August 23, 2017


Spotted Dog Yoga is Folsom's premier yoga studio, offering a variety of classes that are accessible to all.  Come in for a uniquely crafted experience of powerful yoga and community connection.  At Spotted Dog Yoga, our mission is to inspire a community of authentic, vibrant, and powerful people who are willing to put in the work to unlock their greatest potential.

More info:
Spotted Dog Yoga
'Trauma Informed Yoga Training'
Saturday at 11am
'Master Class'
Sunday  at 9:30am
SpottedDogYoga.com
Facebook: SpottedDogYoga

 