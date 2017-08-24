VOTE NOW! PAPA MURPHY’S FINAL QUARTER FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE

Adopt a Pet: Diamond

Janna from Bradshaw Animal Shelter is brought a long Diamond, a 3-year-old pit bull terrier ready for a new home.

DIAMOND – ID#A718495

My name is DIAMOND.

I am a spayed female, tan and white Pit Bull Terrier.

The shelter staff think I am about 3 years old.

I weigh approximately 86.00 pounds.

I have been at the shelter since Jul 05, 2017.

Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:
Visit Diamond’s webpage http://saccountydogs.com/2016/2017/07/27/diamond-4/ for photos and more.
  • Diamond fits her name as she is gorgeous, including that beautiful eye liner and lashes to match
  • She would do well with a gentle and dainty dog in the home with some light play
  • She is mannerly and lovely when meeting new people
  • Treat motivated and very smart
  • All around well-mannered awesome girl
  • Great combination of playful energy and then some relaxation
  • Affectionate and loves to hand out her fabulous kisses