Adopt a Pet: Diamond

Visit Diamond’s webpage http://saccountydogs.com/2016/2017/07/27/diamond-4/ for photos and more. Diamond fits her name as she is gorgeous, including that beautiful eye liner and lashes to match

She would do well with a gentle and dainty dog in the home with some light play

She is mannerly and lovely when meeting new people

Treat motivated and very smart

All around well-mannered awesome girl

Great combination of playful energy and then some relaxation

Affectionate and loves to hand out her fabulous kisses