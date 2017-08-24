Adopt a Pet: Diamond

Janna from Bradshaw Animal Shelter is brought a long Diamond, a 3-year-old pit bull terrier ready for a new home.
DIAMOND – ID#A718495
My name is DIAMOND.
I am a spayed female, tan and white Pit Bull Terrier.
The shelter staff think I am about 3 years old.
I weigh approximately 86.00 pounds.
I have been at the shelter since Jul 05, 2017.
Shelter Staff made the following comments about this animal:
Visit Diamond’s webpage http://saccountydogs.com/2016/2017/07/27/diamond-4/ for photos and more.