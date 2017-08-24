Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dell’Osso Farm is in its 21st year of operations of it’s well know Pumpkin Maze Event, added Holidays on the Farm in 2009 and Mud Run on the Farm in 2012. 2017 will be the 2nd Annual Baconfest and look out because they are bringing the Bacon Beer Bands and more BACON! BACON! BACON! Last year our Host and Emcee was Guy Fieri and Center Stage this year is Adam Richman from Man v Food, who will Emcee the Amateur Cooking Competitions on Saturday and Professional Competitions on Sunday. There will be Bacon Demonstration & Education Stages, Bacon Eating Contests with Amateur Bacon Eaters on Saturday and Professionals, with Joey Chestnut there on Sunday. The Sunnyvalley Bacon Bar and Gourmet Bacon Alley will feature Bacon centric foods with Great Food Vendors and their Bacon dishes too with Craft Beers and the Best Bloody Mary’s on the Planet! There will be live entertainment on two stages, Car Shows Pig Races, Free Dell’Osso Kids attractions, 100+ Arts & Crafts & Commercial Vendors and Free Parking too! Ya Gotta be there, we're talking BACON!

More info:

Baconfest 2017

September 9 & 10

501 S. Manthey Rd, Lathrop

(209) 969-6048

BaconFest.com

Dell`Osso Family Farm

501 S. Manthey Rd, Lathrop

(209) 969-6048

DellOssoFamilyFarm.com

Facebook: Dell`Osso Family Farm

Twitter: @Dell`OssoFarm