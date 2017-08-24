California Lawmakers to Hold Universal Health Care Hearings

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The leader of the California Assembly says lawmakers will hold hearings on universal health care during the Legislature’s year-end recess.

Speaker Anthony Rendon announced the plans Thursday after enduring weeks of backlash from members of his own party for shelving a universal health care bill passed by the Senate.

That bill would have replaced insurance companies with a government-run health system for all Californians. Rendon says he supports universal health care but couldn’t move the Senate bill forward because it lacked key details about how the system would function and how it would be funded.

Rendon says an Assembly committee will explore options for universal health care in the state. The Los Angeles-area Democrat says it will do the work supporters of the Senate bill should have done.