Elderly Stockton Woman Uses Walker to Fight Off Sex Assault

STOCKTON -- An 87-year-old Stockton woman used her walker to fight off a man she says broke into her apartment and to sexually assault her.

The woman says the man broke into her apartment on E. Weber Avenue early Wednesday but cutting through the screen.

When she woke up, the woman said the man touched her feet and made it clear that his intent was to rape her.

The woman fought the man off with her walker until a neighbor heard her screams and came to the door.

Police have not made any arrests and a detailed description was not immediately available.