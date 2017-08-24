Hundreds Attend McClintock Town Hall Meeting in Foresthill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORESTHILL -- Republican Representative Tom McClintock held a town hall meeting in Foresthill Thursday night. The meeting came on the heels of the defeat of the health care bill and President Donald Trump's remarks about Charlottesville.

Sounds of "Silent Night" could be heard from the crowd before Rep. McClintock took the stage Thursday night inside the Foresthill High gym. But the hundreds in attendance were anything but silent when it came to addressing the congressman about recent events.

"So when is Congress going to treat us like first class citizens," one person said.

"I don't even know how you could have voted for that," another said.

Not all who spoke at the meeting went after McClintock and President Trump. Many were there to support the president's building of the border wall, which drew a large response from the crowd.

"Absolutely, we need the wall. We need to protect our country. I am for legal immigration," said one Trump supporter.

But the majority were against what has taken place lately with the Trump administration, one that McClintock strongly supports.

"My sign says 'When you get it, you'll regret it.' So I'm thinking the regretters are stacking up out there," said Barbara Brass of Roseville.

"Obviously, very passionate disagreements, but at least a respectful exchange of opinions," McClintock said.

McClintock, who will be heading back to Washington, D.C., soon, had this to say when asked about the recent health care bill defeat and some other key issues facing Congress.

"We played a lousy first quarter in this congressional session. We can not afford to play a lousy second quarter. Over the next six months, we've got to get these reforms in place so we can have time to work through the economy so that people can feel their positive impacts in their daily lives," McClintock said.