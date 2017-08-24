Man Arrested in 2016 Hit-and-Run that Killed 65-Year-old Woman

ELVERTA — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a 2016 hit-and-run crash that left an Elverta great-grandmother dead.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Berkley Austin Dorfer turned himself in on Thursday morning.

Dorfer, who was 20 at the time of the crash, was allegedly driving a red and white Ford F-250 on Elverta Road, east of Palladay Road on June 18, 2016, the CHP said. Donna Lee Zurfluh was walking eastbound on Elverta on the south side of the roadway. Officers say the Ford hit Zurfluh sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., and allegedly Dorfer fled the scene in the Ford.

Zurfluh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zurfluh was an avid walker who logged about 125 miles a week. She began her walks around 1:30 in the morning and would go until about 6 a.m. While the stretch of road she was walking did not have a pedestrian path, and would have been dark when she was killed, Zurfluh’s family said she always wore a bright, reflective vest and walked while shining a flashlight.

Dorfer faces charges of felony hit and run, misdemeanor driving without a license and failure to provide proof of insurance at a crash scene.

38.714506 -121.462807