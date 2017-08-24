Sac State Student Honored by University President After Saving Man’s Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Oakdale native and Sacramento State student Wil Stewart was honored Thursday during President Robert Nelsen’s fall address to the campus. But Stewart would have preferred to be out of the spotlight.

“I’m a little shaky, a little nervous,” Stewart admitted to FOX40. “Not used to getting all this attention.”

Stewart has been getting attention across the country, after a life-saving move in San Luis Obispo.

A few weeks ago, the Sac State paramedic student was sitting in a coffee shop, preparing for an interview for an internship. He suddenly heard a sound he recognized. He looked up, and saw a man holding his chest, walking in circles. The man Stewart saw was choking.

Without hesitating, Stewart jumped up, and gave the man the Heimlich maneuver. Stewart’s quick thinking ended up saving the man’s life.

“The man survived because of Wil,” said President Nelsen. “He owes Wil his life.”

Despite the recognition and honor from the university, Stewart is staying humble. He credits his life-saving skills to his paramedic education from Sac State.

“I’m honored that people are recognizing me for it,” Stewart told FOX40. “A part of me still thinks it’s just another day. I just did what I was trained to do.”

Stewart doesn’t think he’s a hero. But Nelsen told FOX40, his heroic actions have made Sac State proud.

“Students learn from students,” Nelsen explained. “They want to see their peers and what their peers have done. And they want to see success. And Wil is a tremendous success.”