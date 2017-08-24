Stockton Teen Remembered by Family as Lover of Animals, Their ‘Go to Person’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- There's only so much one family can take, before the grief is too hard to handle.

"We lost our parents and younger sister within a time span of 10 years," said Shelby Fritts. "I don't think anyone should ever go through that."

For one Stockton family, losing their mom and dad was hard enough, now learning they have to plan another funeral for their teenage sister weighs heavily on them.

Christina Fritts, just 19 years old, was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting Saturday night on East Willow Street.

"For her to actually be murdered in the streets of Stockton, it's devastating to hear," Shelby Fritts said.

An apartment complex riddled with bullet holes, just beyond a gate, sits a memorial in honor of the young woman known by many as Nina.

Family remembers her as full of life, their go-to person and an animal lover.

"She had a little chihuahua, her name was Bella, she was paralyzed from the waist down and she always cared for it, she put it in a wheelchair, she was just really loving towards it," Shelby Fritts said.

The Stockton Police Department doesn't know who killed Nina or if she was even the target of the gunfire.

Neighbors told FOX40 Sunday drug deals are a problem in the area.

"You can tell people coming around back and forth," one neighbor said.

Nina's brother says he doesn't believe she was involved in drugs and thinks the suspect was targeting someone else but says he has concerns about who his little sister was with.

"I know that some of the people she did hang out with were shady," Shelby Fritts said.

With no suspect or car information, her family is asking for your help to solve the murder.

They want to close the door on this tragedy and get closure.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.