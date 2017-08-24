Students in Rancho Cordova Surprised by Black Hawk Helicopter Landing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Clueless, but very excited -- 1,100 elementary and middle school Rancho Cordova students gathered at Dave Roberts Community Park for a surprise Black Hawk helicopter landing.

As the chopper approached, it left some students speechless.

Not only were the students surprised with the chopper landing, students on their best behavior this week will get tickets to the California Capital Airshow this September.

Fifth-grader Alex Comitai says he can't wait to see the show.

"Most likely because all the tricks that they do, and when they go upside down is my favorite part," Comitai said.

Fifth-grader Naomi Velasco wasn't expecting to see Lt. Daphne Piper from the California Army National Guard behind the controls.

"It really inspired me. And now I want to do the same," Velasco said.

Inspiration Piper hopes keeps motivating more young girls to join the military.

"There aren't any limitations anymore, so go for what inspires you," Piper said.