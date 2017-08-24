Three Years after Napa Quake, Repairs Continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPA -- It's been three years since a 6.0 magnitude earthquake rattled downtown Napa, leaving behind quite a mess.

"Pretty much everything is attached to the wall now, here and at home," Patricia Trimble, owner of The Roost Napa, told FOX40.

It's the seismic retrofitting Trimble needed for the inside her shop.

"We sold a lot of china and glassware before," Trimble said. "When the earthquake happened, everything fell on the ground."

In the last three years, she managed to fix everything but the quake did force her to change her merchandise.

"If there's another earthquake, the majority of the store is clothing, and softer lines, so if the clothing falls on the ground, you just pick it up," she said.

Trimble is one of the lucky business owners who were able to rebuild relatively quickly after the quake.

The city's Chief Building Official Darrell Mayes says hundreds people whose buildings were tagged, are still struggling to make repairs.

"Dealing with FEMA and insurance companies, for businesses and homeowners alike, the first thing they want to do is get back to repairing their buildings right away," Mayes said.

It took property owners a year and a half to repair Alexandria Square, the building topped with the now iconic dangling roof. The price tag -- more than $1.2 million.

Just one block away, the zig-zagged cracks along the side of the old post office remain untouched.

Drapes and support beams still don the historic courthouse, built in 1878. It's one of many buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, so tearing it down and building it back up was never an option."

"The historic nature of this building behind us is one that takes careful attention to construction," Napa County Board of Supervisors Chair Belia Ramos said. "Three years later, the recovery is ongoing."

The reason -- maintaining the historical design, while adding modern upgrades to protect it from future disasters was extremely challenging. The county is finally at the point where they are accepting bids for the $12 million project. Construction should start next month.

Back at the Roost, Trimble has left one reminder of the earthquake in her store -- a giant collection of paint splatters has now become a conversation starter with her customers.

"I tell them it was the scariest 30 seconds of my life. But there's a positive side to it. I learned how to take care of myself in a better way. And to practice more gratitude on a daily basis," she said.