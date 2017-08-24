Trump Retweets Meme of His Obama ‘Eclipse’

(CNN) — Most of the country has moved on from the solar eclipse, but President Donald Trump on Thursday retweeted a meme of “the best eclipse ever,” featuring a montage of four photos that show Trump blocking former President Obama.

The meme was shared by YouTube personality Jerry Travone, who had previously shared an extremely anti-Semitic tweet on Sunday. This is not the first time that Trump has retweeted content from users known for making anti-Semitic statements.

On Monday, some parts of the United States experienced a total eclipse where the moon completely blocked the sun for a short time.

Trump watched the celestial event from the White House with first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron.

Amid the excitement, eclipse jokes flooded social media — and some Trump critics shared a different version of the presidential eclipse.

The meme of Obama eclipsing Trump below was shared by radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Monday along with a string of laughing emojis.

Pictures of Trump appearing to look directly into the sun during the eclipse also generated a slew of jokes.

“‘But president, you need special glasses to look at the eclipse’ Trump: FAKE NEWS,” one user tweeted.

Yes, Donald Trump really did look into the sky during the solar eclipse

According to a White House pool report filed by the Guardian’s Ben Jacobs, “At approximately 2:39, the President initially gesticulated to the crowd below and pointed at the sky. As he did so, one of the White House aides standing beneath the Blue Room Balcony shouted ‘don’t look.'”

Eventually, the first family stood together, wearing protective eyewear, to watch the eclipse.