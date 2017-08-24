Woman Says Trailer She was Living in Was Vandalized, Purposely Hit by Forklift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Spray paint, broken windows and bent metal -- it's a damaged old trailer, but to Susan Bizzozero it was home. Now it's unlivable.

"The forklift punched the door out as well," Bizzozero said.

She says someone purposely hit her trailer home with a forklift and spray-painted the license and lights Wednesday while she was inside.

"I felt the whole trailer shook," Bizzozero said. "Had I been actually on my bed, it would have hit me."

Bizzozero said she was moving from Natomas to trailer park in West Sacramento when her truck broke down. With nowhere to go she stopped behind a business on West Capitol Avenue. She says an employee vandalized her home out of frustration.

"You just don't go forklifting people's homes, especially when there's someone in it," she said.

The business owners wouldn't comment on camera, but the community is talking.

"Shes going through a lot right now," said Lara Beyers, who is helping Bizzozero said.

Beyers posted her friend's story on a community Facebook page.

"We have a strong community here, and when they hear something is wrong, they tend to react," Beyers said.

The comments and the sympathy poured in.

"People came by and they made me cry," Bizzozero said.

She says strangers have brought her food, money and support as she struggles to figure out what's next.

"I have been absolutely floored," she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Bizzozero get back on her feet.