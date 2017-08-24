Your Weekend, August 24

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul and Simone have you covered with things to do this weekend courtesy of Sacramento365.

City of Elk Grove Multicultural Festival

Elk Grove Regional Park

Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/city-elk-grove-multicultural-festival/

Gourmet Wine and Cheese Faire 2017

Old Sugar Mill

Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/gourmet-wine-cheese-faire-2017/

Sactown Nachos Festival

Cesar Chavez Plaza

Sat. 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sactown-nachos-festival/

Sacramento Zombie Walk and Carnival of the Dead

Roosevelt Park

Sat. 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-zombie-walk-2017/

Make It A Night Pick

Behind the Barre: Made in Sacramento

Crest Theatre

Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

http://www.sacramento365.com/event/behind-barre-made-sacramento/

Where to Eat: Empress Tavern

Where to Get A Drink: Grange Restaurant and Bar