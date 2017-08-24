VOTE NOW! PAPA MURPHY’S FINAL QUARTER FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE

Your Weekend, August 24

Posted 10:52 AM, August 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:51AM, August 24, 2017
Paul and Simone have you covered with things to do this weekend courtesy of Sacramento365.

City of Elk Grove Multicultural Festival
Elk Grove Regional Park
Sat. 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/city-elk-grove-multicultural-festival/

Gourmet Wine and Cheese Faire 2017
Old Sugar Mill
Sat. & Sun. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/gourmet-wine-cheese-faire-2017/

Sactown Nachos Festival
Cesar Chavez Plaza
Sat. 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sactown-nachos-festival/

Sacramento Zombie Walk and Carnival of the Dead
Roosevelt Park
Sat. 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacramento-zombie-walk-2017/

Make It A Night Pick
Behind the Barre: Made in Sacramento
Crest Theatre
Sat. 7 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.
http://www.sacramento365.com/event/behind-barre-made-sacramento/

Where to Eat: Empress Tavern

Where to Get A Drink: Grange Restaurant and Bar

