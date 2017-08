CARMICHAEL — A man in his 20s is in the hospital with major injuries after a crash Friday morning on Manzanita Avenue north of Helva Lane.

The man was driving a 2003 Hyundai Tiburon when an unknown car going south turned left in front of him.

He swerved left to avoid the vehicle and crashed into a power pole.

The injured man was transported to Mercy San Juan and is stable.