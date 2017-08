POLLUCK PINES — (Update: Highway 50 reopened around 7:55 a.m.)

Highway 50 was closed Friday morning at Sly Park Road in El Dorado County due to a vehicle pursuit.

The pursuit ended at Sly Park Road and Ridgeway.

Authorities say the suspect fled and resisted one of the officers. The suspect was tased and taken into custody without further incidents.

