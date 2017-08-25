Incoming Sacramento State Students Move Into New $52M Dormitory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Thousands of students are moving into Sacramento State this weekend.

Many of the 2,100 students are starting bright and early at 7:30 a.m. Friday, with the help of around 400 student volunteers.

Out of the dorm-dwellers, 416 of them will be living in the brand new Riverview Hall. It has a state of the art fitness center as well as gaming and movie screening room.

The $52 million construction project finished just before move-in day.

For some parents, the day brought on feelings of being proud and bittersweet. For students, it was the start of a new chapter in their lives.