Locals Reach Out to Loved Ones as Hurricane Harvey Slams into Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- As Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas, locals are worrying about loved ones who live near the coast.

Barry Pitluk lives in Sacramento and has been there for 26 years but is originally from San Antonio. His parents still live in San Antonio and his sister lives in Rockport, which is about 30 miles from Corpus Christi, right in the hurricane's path.

Pitluk's sister, Vicki, was under a mandatory evacuation, so she boarded up her house and went to a city about three hours north of Rockport. Her brother says the situation is very scary.

In a few weeks Pitluk will try to fly to Dallas for an annual trip. Instead, he may need to go to Rockport and help his sister.

The Sacramento Fire Department, a sponsoring agency for one of California's Federal Urban Search and Rescue teams, has sent three firefighters to Texas as part of Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 7.

The three hazmat specialists are going to help Texas teams prepare and deploy to where the hurricane is.

The last time the entire US&R team in Sacramento was deployed to a disaster was in 2014 for the Washington mudslide.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency determines which resources from which areas of the country are needed.

One firefighter from Metro Fire and one from the Cosumnes Fire Department also went to Texas.