MODESTO -- A Make-A-Wish teen was surprised with his very own pirate-themed treehouse Friday at his Modesto home.

Conner Reed was all smiles as he walked the plank, rather walked toward his brand new treehouse thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 14-year-old's parents say this has been his dream for years.

Reed had been battling a genetic kidney disease, which required him to undergo dialysis multiple times a week.

But three years ago he received a kidney transplant.

His family is blown away by this surprise and they say they cannot wait to pay it forward.