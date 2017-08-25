Man in Critical after Freak Motorcycle Crash Involving Pig, Vultures

SUTTER — A Sutter County man known as “Singing Johnny” is in critical condition following a freak motorcycle crash Wednesday involving two turkey vultures and a dead pig.

According to the California Highway Patrol, John Dowden was riding his motorcycle east on Pass Road near Acacia Avenue. Officers say a dead pig had been reported before the crash.

As Dowden approached the pig, two turkey vultures flew away. One collided with Dowden, causing him to lose control and hit a fence on the side of the road.

Dowden — who was wearing a helmet — was thrown from the bike and suffered major injuries, officers said.

Dowden has been known as a singing window washer in Yuba City and Marysville for the last 50 years. Now, those businesses are raising money through fundraisers and a GoFundMe campaign to help with medical costs.