Modesto Police Share Photos of Deadly Hit and Run Suspects

MODESTO — Police in Modesto are sharing photos of two people they say were involved in a deadly hit and run crash Wednesday night.

Officers say 66-year-old Gloria Hawkins was driving along L Street when a black Chevrolet SUV ran the red light at 7th Street and struck her car.

The three people inside the SUV ran away from the scene.

Hawkins was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Friday, police began to circulate surveillance photos of two people they believe were in the SUV.

Anyone with information about the crash or the people involved is asked to contact Modesto Police Officer Daniel Phillips at phillipsd@modestopd.com or call Crime Stoppers at (209) 521-4636.