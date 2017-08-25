Mom Claims Kids Found Decomposing Mouse in Play Structure at Chuck E. Cheese’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton family say they planned to celebrate their little girl's birthday with an animatronic mouse at Chuck E. Cheese's.

Shay Aguilar says it was instead a very unhappy birthday for her 2-year-old on Sunday. While in one of the play areas, Aguilar says her toddler and her 11-year-old son found a dead mouse.

"My son and his sister, the birthday girl, were in the play structure and they came upon a decomposing mouse," she said.

Aguilar says she paid more than $700 to celebrate her daughter's birthday. Instead of enjoying their time, Aguilar says the hostess was late, their food order was wrong and the staff was unprofessional.

"Another parent had nothing to do with us, he got into a physical altercation with one of the parents and removed his shirt in a fit of rage," Aguilar said in a phone call with FOX40.

Aguilar posted about her unsavory experience on Facebook, in which another mother, Ivanna Joyce, shared a video of the conditions inside the play structure.

FOX40 spoke with a manager at the location off camera, who denied it was a mouse and claimed it was actually a wadded up piece of paper. She added any more questions would have to go to Chuck E. Cheese's corporate office.

"My son goes, 'Mom, I know what napkins look like and napkins do not have ears, tails and feet,'" Aguilar said.

Later Friday, Aguilar said she got a call from the franchise's district manager. She was given an apology and a refund.

Aguilar said she's happy to have her money back, but stresses she'll never return to Chuck E. Cheese's.

"I’m just not interested in experiencing that again," she said. "I'm done with Chuck E Cheese for that matter."

Meanwhile, the San Joaquin County Environmental Health Department will investigate Aguilar's claim. Another complaint last month accused the location of having unsanitary bathrooms, but an inspector said they were very clean during a visit.