Missing 10-Year-Old Boy Found Safe After Leaving Children’s Home

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- (Update: Sac PD says Justice has been found safe.)

The Sacramento Police Department is searching for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Thursday afternoon.

Justice Russell was last seen around 4:45 p.m. walking on Perry Avenue towards Stockton Boulevard after leaving a children's home with several other kids.

Police believe Justice met up with several older kids at Lawrence Park before leaving with them to an unknown residence.

The children's home says Justice has left before but normally returns after a few hours.