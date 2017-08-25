Stolen Mikuni Sushi Van Used in Crime Spree Found

EL DORADO HILLS — Officials say the van stolen from the Mikuni sushi restaurant in Roseville that was used in a pair of burglaries early Friday morning has been found

The catering van was taken from the Mikuni parking lot some time overnight. It was found Friday around 2 p.m. off of Douglas Boulevard, outside of Roseville.

Two men used the van to ram the glass at a Camino Mobil gas station to break in. Investigators say the two men “stole numerous items” but didn’t go into further detail.

Crazy day… we've been chasing this crime spree across creation. Here's the stolen @MikuniSushi van ramming a Camino gas station @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/5yTVB7a3dI — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) August 26, 2017

Later, the van was seen at a burglary at the El Dorado Saloon, where the burglary was interrupted by a staff member around 6 a.m. Saloon manager said the burglars were described by his bookkeeper who was there as “cordial.” No one was hurt.

The suspects are still outstanding.