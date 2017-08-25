Stolen Mikuni Sushi Van Used in Crime Spree Found

EL DORADO HILLS — Officials say the van stolen from the Mikuni sushi restaurant in Roseville that was used in a pair of burglaries early Friday morning has been found

The catering van was taken from the Mikuni parking lot some time overnight. It was found Friday around 2 p.m. off of Douglas Boulevard, outside of Roseville.

Two men used the van to ram the glass at a Camino Mobil gas station to break in. Investigators say the two men “stole numerous items” but didn’t go into further detail.

Later, the van was seen at a burglary at the El Dorado Saloon, where the burglary was interrupted by a staff member around 6 a.m. Saloon manager said the burglars were described by his bookkeeper who was there as “cordial.” No one was hurt.

The suspects are still outstanding.