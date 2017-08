SACRAMENTO — Rock legend Tom Petty has postponed his Friday night show with the Heartbreakers at the Golden 1 Center due to laryngitis.

A tweet posted to Petty’s Twitter account said tickets for the show will be honored at a later date.

Petty will play the Greek Theatre in Berkeley on Sunday.

He is scheduled to perform at the KAABOO Festival in San Diego on Sept. 17 before starting a three night residency at the Hollywood Bowl on Sept. 21.