Birthplace of Free Speech Movement Braces for Possible Fight

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Officials in Berkeley, California are bracing for potential fights over free speech a day after a right-wing rally fizzled in San Francisco.

It’s unclear who will show up to a “No to Marxism in America” rally in downtown Berkeley Sunday after its organizer pleaded with supporters in a message late Friday to stay away, saying that she feared for their safety.

A counter-protest is scheduled for 10 a.m. even though Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin urged people to stay away.

Amber Cummings is a transgender woman and supporter of President Donald Trump who says that members of the anti-fascist movement are the real terrorists.

She says she should be able to carry an American flag and feel safe.

Cummings said she alone would be at her rally at 1 p.m.