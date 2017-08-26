Family of Newcastle Woman Mourns Her Death Following Moped Crash in Maui

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWCASTLE -- An end of summer vacation took the life of a 24-year-old Newcastle woman.

Alexis Jenkins was killed on Aug. 15, her first day in Maui, when the moped she was driving crashed head-on with a truck.

A week and a half later and it's still tough for family to accept her tragic death.

Singing was just one of Jenkins' many talents. Her mother, Danielle Jenkins, told FOX40 her daughter loved snowboarding and recently took an interest in skydiving. She was also a Miss California contestant and often handed out food to the homeless.

Jenkins was enrolled at San Diego Mesa College where she studied foreign languages and business.

Her mother says moving on seems impossible, but hopes her daughter's legacy of being selfless and adventurous lives on.

"Live life to the fullest as she did," Danielle Jenkins said. "She was a kind go-getter person and I just want to tell everyone to love on their children."

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday at 7 p.m. at Del Oro High School where Jenkins went to school.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help her family cover the costs of funeral arrangements.