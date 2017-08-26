HIGHLIGHTS: Final Quarter Aug. 25

Final Quarter is back! Here are all our highlights from this week.

Let’s start with our Friday Night Fan Favorite. It was a close race all week, but Center at Rio Linda was able to pull ahead in the final hours. The game itself was just as exciting, with Rio Linda ultimately topping Center 50-37.

Of course, that wasn't the only game FOX40 was at. Check out Linden at Franklin-Stockton:

Franklin-Stockton took this one 44-35.

FOX40 was In Your Neighborhood Friday morning in Antelope, and returned in the evening for some football as Antelope took on the visiting Nevada Union High School.

Antelope won 41-15.

Next is Coeur d`Alene at Folsom.

The home team took this one, too, with Folsom winning 56-33.

Inderkum also faced off against Elk Grove Friday night.

The visiting Inderkum came out on top, beating Elk Grove 52-36.

Next is a bit of a rough night for Encina Prep as they played Valley High School as Cosumnes River College.

Valley shut out Encina Prep 54-0.

Now for a closer one between Del Oro and Cathedral Catholic, who came all the way from San Diego.

Del Oro was able to win this one 22-12.

Next is a bit of a non-league rivalry between Rocklin and Grant.

Rocklin was able overcome Grant and win their first game of the season 24-14.

And finally this week, we have Antioch at Lincoln-Stockton.

The visiting Antioch shut out Lincoln-Stockton 24-0.

We're just getting started. Stay tune for more highlights next week. Remember to vote in our weekly Fan Favorite poll and check more scores here.