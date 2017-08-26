Hundreds March Against Right-Wing Group after Canceled ‘Patriot Prayer’ Rally

SAN FRANCISCO — Hundreds of people are marching around San Francisco’s Alamo Square park holding signs condemning white supremacists and chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!”

Police in riot gear lined up Saturday along a fence erected at the park after the right-wing group Patriot Prayer said it planned to hold a news conference at the location.

However, the group later said the news conference would be held indoors. No further details were provided.

Mayor Ed Lee has denounced the group as inviting hate. Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson has denied that his group is racist.