Local Red Cross Volunteers Rush to Texas

SACRAMENTO -- Six volunteers with the Gold Country Regional Office of the American Red Cross are on the ground in Texas responding to Hurricane Harvey.

The Red Cross has been told to anticipate the hurricane will turn into the most destructive disaster in 10 years.

As a result, Regional Disaster Officer Robin Friedman expects to send at least two dozen more volunteers to Texas. He believes they’ll spend weeks on the ground helping people get back on their feet.

"There’s never enough people at a local level for these larger events, so last month at the Detwiler Fire down in Mariposa County our operations chief came in from Texas," Friedman said. "Now it’s our turn to return the favor."

Friedman said their focus, along with that of the other volunteers from across the country, is to see to victims' most basic and immediate needs.

"They’re working in the shelters themselves and making sure the clients have a safe comfortable location to go to, responding to something like 1,200 clients at those locations," Friedman said. "And we assist with feeding and disaster mental health."

The local Red Cross also has at least two volunteers working virtually in a call center to help connect Harvey victims with resources.

To donate to the American Red Cross:

1. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS

2. Text Harvey to 90999

3. Visit their site.