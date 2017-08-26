Sacramento Crews Battle 2 Fires Along American River Parkway

Sacramento firefighters were busy Saturday battling two separate fires along the American River Parkway.

The Sacramento Fire Department reports crews are at the scene of a 1-acre fire along the American River bike trail, near Blue Diamond Growers.

In a tweet the department said the cause of the fire is “possibly suspicious.” Crews are still investigating the scene.

Around 4:20 p.m. the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reported flames were scorching around an acre of vegetation near Hagen Community Park.

No people or structures in the area were threatened and as of around 5 p.m. Metro Fire said firefighters were working to contain the flames.