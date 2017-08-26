Win Tickets to Marvel Universe Live!

Marvel Universe live is coming to Sacramento and Studio40 Live wants to send YOU to experience the action!

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Spider-Man, the Avengers and many more join forces in a race against time to defeat Loki in his eternal quest to crown himself ruler of Asgard and Earth. Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial stunts and video projection in this incredible adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family…LIVE!

Winning tickets to this exhilarating show is easy! Just watch Studio40 Live at noon all this week and give us a call when you see our Marvel Universe Live graphic appear on screen! Be the FOURTH person to call the number on the screen and you become our winner! There is a new winner everyday, so keep watching! Each winner will receive a family 4-pack of vouchers to be redeemed at the Golden 1 Center for the Marvel Universe Live show, Sept 14-17!

Studio40 Live airs on FOX40, M-F from 12p-1230p

For more information on Marvel Universe Live at the Golden 1 center CLICK HERE

To purchase tickets CLICK HERE

For official contest rules CLICK HERE