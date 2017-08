SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Sacramento police are investigating reports of multiple people being shot near Meadowview Park on 24th Street.

Police say they learned of the shooting just before 2:45 p.m. Sunday. One person was killed in the shooting, four other people were injured.

No suspect or motive information has been released.

No other information was immediately available.

At least two people shot in Meadowview park in S. Sac. Both were taken to the hospital, no word on their conditions @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/0MhGzHO86L — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) August 27, 2017