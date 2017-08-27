Berkeley Protests Over, Police Defend Handling

BERKELEY (AP) —Protests in Berkeley have ended as crowds dissipated and police defended how they handled security at the rally.

Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood says police made a strategic decision to let a group of more than 100 black-clad anarchists enter Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park Sunday once it became clear there would not be dueling protests between right and left.

He said “the potential use of force became very problematic” because thousands of mostly peaceful left-wing protesters were already inside the park.

Greenwood said he decided to let the black-clad protesters demonstrate in the park because there was “no need for a confrontation over a grass patch.”

Several of the anarchists beat at least five protesters perceived to be political conservatives.

He said officers arrested 13 people at the rally.

It was not immediately clear if anarchists were among those arrested.