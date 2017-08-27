Houston News Station Evacuates During Live Broadcast due to Flooding

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Staff at a Houston television station broadcasting live coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey had to evacuate after water from nearby flood-prone Buffalo Bayou started to gush into the building.

KHOU-TV tweeted images Sunday of water pushing through a front door and flooding the lobby. Other images showed sand bags placed against another door had failed to stop the water that was already ankle deep.

Water coming into studio at #KHOU11… We are moving upstairs. pic.twitter.com/MMEljNatw7 — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017

Quick look at what's going on here at #KHOU11.. By the time this post it will probably be worse. pic.twitter.com/6mK8LiGGRE — Doug Delony (@DougDelonyKHOU) August 27, 2017

We are now on the second floor and live!!!! Victory!!! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/oBmHsZiU4u — Josh Hubbard (@JhubbsKHOU11) August 27, 2017

Floodwaters around 6:30 a.m. Sunday began seeping into the first-floor studio of KHOU, which is the CBS affiliate in the nation’s fourth largest city. The anchors and news operations then moved to a second floor as live coverage of Harvey continued.

Later tweets say the station was being evacuated due to flooding.

The station last flooded in 2001 during Tropical Storm Allison.