Man Injured in Downtown Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO — A man was injured in a Downtown Sacramento shooting early Sunday morning after an argument between two people, Sacramento police said.

A call came into police minutes before 2 a.m. Sunday regarding shots fired at 5th Street and I Street near a nightclub, according to police. When officers arrived, it was discovered the shooting had occurred at 5th Street and J Street. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, though he remains in stable condition.

Police said the suspect fled the area prior to officers arriving at the scene Sunday morning. No arrests gave been made and no suspect description is available at this time.