Man Killed After Argument at South Sacramento Party

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning shooting at a house party that left one man dead.

Just after midnight Sunday, a call came in to 911 dispatchers regarding a shooting along the 7500 block of Cottontree Way in South Sacramento. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a 37-year-old man outside of a residence on the ground with a gunshot wound to his upper body, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

In the time leading up the shooting, the sheriff’s office said an argument occurred and multiple party-goers were asked to leave the residence. After the argument, multiple gunshots were fired from a “light-colored sedan,” striking the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspected vehicle then fled the scene, heading south on Renton Way.

Authorities have not released the identity of the 37-year-old victim, nor a description of a suspect.

Those with information regarding to the shooting are encouraged to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.